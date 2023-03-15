Jan Michael Quammie is a stylist/wardrobe consultant based out in New York. The Brooklyn native also has spent time as a style director at High Snobiety. The 34-year-old list of clients she has worked with is LONG with notable brands like Prada, Dior Men, Balenciaga, Chanel, and many more.

Check out some photos of Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s newest boo, Jan Michael Quammie!

RELATED: We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Thighs. Just Saying

RELATED: Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot Pink Suit Is The Dream Real Men Are Made Of

RELATED: 10 Sexy Celebrity Men We Want To Deck Our Halls

HOMEPAGE

Meet Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s Boo; Jan Michael Quammie [Pics] was originally published on majicatl.com

1. 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jan-Michael Quammie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,annual event,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,2023,95th annual academy awards,jan-michael quammie

2. 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. Jan-Michael Quammie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,annual event,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,applying,oscar party,beverly hills – california,95th annual academy awards,jan-michael quammie

3. Street Style – February 2023 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Jan-Michael Quammie wears a grey/blue checkered blazer, matching vest, matching suit pants, silk grey/white/black tie, a white blouse and a black leather handbag, outside before Thom Browne show on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,new york city,looking at camera,outdoors,technology,purse,sunglasses,fashion,anticipation,three quarter length,suit,incidental people,shirt,imitation,blouse,checked pattern,portable information device,leather,fashion show,pants,apple computers,jacket,new york fashion week,blazer – jacket,fashion collection,silk,fashion week,pant suit,black purse,smart phone,street style,iphone,white shirt,gray suit,rolex,mini bag,gray coat,checked coat,thom browne – designer label,checked blazer,february,white color,black color,necktie,coat – garment,checked suit,leather purse,gray color,big tech,jan-michael quammie

4. Grace Coddington and Calvin Klein dinner, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA – 12 Sep 2016 Source:Getty Jan-Michael Quammie (Photo by Evan Falk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,fashion week,jan-michael quammie

5. Universal Pictures Presents The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance Source:Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 05: Jan-Michael Quammie attends as Universal Pictures Presents The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,smiling,blue,purse,striped,gulf coast states,three quarter length,pleated,multi colored,shirt,mini skirt,short sleeved,miami,leather,navy blue,skirt,ambulance,striped shirt,blue purse,multi colored skirt,white color,florida – us state,leather purse,film and television screening,jan-michael quammie

6. Universal Pictures Presents The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance Source:Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 05: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jan-Michael Quammie attend as Universal Pictures Presents The Miami Special Screening Of Ambulance on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,blue,purse,striped,two people,yellow,brown,gulf coast states,pleated,multi colored,shoe,shirt,mini skirt,short sleeved,miami,leather,high heels,boot,top – garment,pants,jacket,cardigan sweater,navy blue,skirt,ambulance,biker jacket,kneesock,striped shirt,black pants,leather boot,blue purse,brown boot,leather shoe,multi colored skirt,yellow jacket,multi colored shoe,white color,black color,florida – us state,yahya abdul-mateen ii,leather purse,film and television screening,jan-michael quammie

7. No Waste Dinner – February 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Jan-Michael Quammie attends the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,smiling,blue,purse,fashion,three quarter length,dinner,clutch bag,leather,fashion show,new york fashion week,sweater,turtleneck,blue purse,bottega veneta,black color,leg of mutton sleeve,leather purse,woven fabric,jan-michael quammie

8. The Opening Of DIESEL Flagship Store In SOHO Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Jan-Michael Quammie attends the opening of DIESEL flagship store in SOHO on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for DIESEL) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,blue,purse,sunglasses,casual clothing,store,shoe,soho – new york,clutch bag,jeans,jacket,pointed toe,opening event,diesel – designer label,flagship store,wide leg pants,gray shoe,blue purse,gray jacket,gray jeans,gray color,jan-michael quammie

9. Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Jan-Michael Quammie is seen wearing blue parka outside Y/Project during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,france,arts culture and entertainment,paris – france,blue,working,purse,two people,fashion,multi colored,shoe,sports shoe,fashion show,pants,jacket,paris fashion week,parka – coat,black shoe,street style,blue jacket,black pants,day 8,multi colored purse,womenswear,royal blue,black color,coat – garment,techwear,box purse,autumn fashion collection,jan-michael quammie

10. Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Six Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 19: Jan-Michael Quammie seen wearing creme white belted coat outside Craig Green during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 19, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,paris – france,sunglasses,fashion,three quarter length,incidental people,candid,belt,fashion show,setting,warm clothing,paris fashion week,headband,fur,tied knot,cream colored,fur coat,menswear,street style,belt over top,paris menswear fashion week,cream colored coat,white color,black color,coat – garment,autumn winter fashion collection,jan-michael quammie

11. Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Five Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: Jan-Michael Quammie is seen wearing blue coat outside Sacai during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 18, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,paris – france,vibrant color,blue,purse,sunglasses,fashion,three quarter length,incidental people,candid,leather,fashion show,shiny,paris fashion week,black purse,menswear,street style,blue coat,raincoat,paris menswear fashion week,black color,sacai,coat – garment,autumn winter fashion collection,leather purse,jan-michael quammie

12. Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Five Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: Jan-Michael Quammie is seen wearing blue coat outside Sacai during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 18, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,paris – france,vibrant color,blue,purse,sunglasses,yellow,fashion,multi colored,incidental people,candid,shoe,sports shoe,leather,fashion show,shiny,paris fashion week,black purse,menswear,street style,multi colored shoe,blue coat,raincoat,paris menswear fashion week,black color,sacai,coat – garment,autumn winter fashion collection,leather purse,jan-michael quammie

13. Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: Jan-Michael Quammie is seen wearing black jacket, navy pant outside Ann Demeulemeester during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,looking at camera,paris – france,blue,strap,fashion,three quarter length,fashion show,jacket,paris fashion week,day 4,high collar,pocket,navy blue,zipper,menswear,street style,blue jacket,paris menswear fashion week,black color,coat – garment,ann demeulemeester – designer label,ring – jewelry,autumn winter fashion collection,jan-michael quammie

14. Street Style – Mercedes-Benz Tbilisi Fashion Week – October 31, 2019 Source:Getty TBILISI, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Jan Michael Quammie seen wearing orange coat with tiger print, bag, knee socks, ankle boots during day 1 of the Mercedes-Benz Tbilisi Fashion Week on October 31, 2019 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,bag,purse,striped,yellow,fashion,multi colored,candid,orange color,leather,high heels,boot,day 1,fashion show,setting,mercedes-benz fashion week,ankle boot,sock,fashion week,graphic print,kneesock,tiger print,street style,leather boot,orange purse,knee,ankle,crossbody bag,black color,multi colored coat,two tone – color,georgia – country,tbilisi,coat – garment,mercedes-benz fashion week – tbilisi,leather purse,limb – body part,jan-michael quammie

15. Street Style – Day 4: Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 Source:Getty MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Jan-Michael Quammie is seen wearing bucket hat with animal print outside Roberto Cavalli on Day 4 Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,hat,day,purse,italy,yellow,fashion,brown,three quarter length,incidental people,animal,fashion show,top – garment,pants,blazer – jacket,milan,milan fashion week,roberto cavalli – designer label,leopard print,prada,day 4,graphic print,street style,gray blazer,white pants,yellow purse,brown hat,prada purse,bucket hat,white color,autumn winter fashion collection,mint green,gray color,jan-michael quammie

16. Prada -Arrivals and Front Row: Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20 Source:Getty MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 21: Jan Michael Quammie attends the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,topix,looking at camera,smiling,italy,fashion,shoe,sports shoe,leather jacket,leather,fashion show,milan,milan fashion week,front row,prada,black shoe,kneesock,black coat,black color,coat – garment,autumn fashion collection,jan-michael quammie