Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Enthralling Drama Series ‘Riches’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fans can’t get enough of Amazon Prime’s new drama series “Riches.” While the show spotlights family drama, it also highlights and uplifts Black success in business and entrepreneurship. Meet the amazing cast from the exciting British drama series inside.

“Riches” debuted on the streaming platform on Dec. 2. Since then, fans quickly binged the six episodes in its pilot season. The short season has fans yearning for more.

The series follows Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie), who has built a cosmetics empire called Flair and Glory. However, when he suffers a stroke, his family’s secrets and lies rise to the surface and the future of his multi-million-pound company is at stake.

It is a enthralling show, which brings fans around the world together. The idea that “what happens in this house, stays in this house,” appears bright as day in the Richards family. As secrets of infidelity, money laundering and foul play arise, Flair and Glory’s newly appointed CEO Nina Richards (Deborah Ayorinde) won’t stop until she gets to the bottom of her father’s untimely death.

Ayorinde is joined by Sarah Niles, who portrays her “evil” stepmother Claudia Richards. Emmanuel Imani, CJ Beckford, Ola Orebiyi, Brendan Coyle, Hermione Norris, Nneka Okoye, Saffron Hocking, and Jourdan Dunn round out the cast.

Be sure to stream one of our favorite shows (which is also included on our Winter What to Watch list) on Amazon Prime.

Meet the talented cast, who bring “Riches” to life below:

Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Enthralling Drama Series ‘Riches’ was originally published on globalgrind.com