Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

History has been made in Maryland as Governor Wes Moore has officially been sworn into office as the state’s first Black Governor.

His the third elected Black Governor in United States history.

Crowds of people made their way to Annapolis to be a part of this historic moment. Before our newly elected Governor took his oath, he dropped by 92Q’s morning show, The AM Clique, to share what this moment meant for him and his family.

The internet has also been celebrating this moment and expressing their thoughts and feelings on this historic occasion!

Check out some of the social media’s reactions below and be sure to share your opinions with us as well!

