The newest inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include a who’s who in music of all genres.

The 2024 class includes “Performer” category honorees

Dionne Warwick and songwriter and producer, Norman Whitfield are among the honorees who will receive the Musical Excellence Award.

Rock and Roll icon Big Mama Thornton will receive the Musical Influence Award and Suzanne de Passe will earn the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Sade, and Lenny Kravitz are among the nominees who didn’t make this year’s cut.

To be eligible for nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, streaming live on Disney Plus and airing on ABC on a later date.

Check out the nominees for each category below:

The post Mary J Blige, Cher & A Tribe Called Quest Headline 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees appeared first on Black America Web.

1. Performer: Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige, often hailed as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” is a figure of immense talent and resilience in the music industry. Born on January 11, 1971, in the Bronx, New York, Blige has carved a niche for herself that transcends the barriers of genre, merging hip-hop with soulful R&B in a manner that has resonated with millions worldwide.

2. Performer: Kool & The Gang Kool and the Gang’s sound is characterized by its rhythmically rich compositions, accentuated by brass and bass undertones that command the body to move with each beat. This foundational funk sound is elevated by the sophisticated infusion of jazz—showcased through energetic horn sections and intricate melodies that paint a vivid soundscape of vibrant colors and textures. The seamless integration of R&B elements adds a layer of soul, providing depth with smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Meanwhile, the pop sensibilities present in their music have ensured their tracks possess an infectious appeal, making hits like “Celebration,” “Jungle Boogie,” and “Cherish” staples on dance floors and radio waves alike.

3. Performer: A Tribe Called Quest In the landscape of hip-hop, few groups have injected as much innovation, soulfulness, and intelligence into the genre as A Tribe Called Quest. Comprised of rapper/producer Q-Tip (Kamaal Ibn John Fareed), rapper Phife Dawg (Malik Izaak Taylor), DJ/producer Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and, for a time, rapper Jarobi White, the group emerged from Queens, New York, in the late 1980s. Their impact on music was immediate, profound, and is still felt to this day.

4. Performer: Cher Cher, an icon whose career spans over six decades, is a figure synonymous with innovation, resilience, and an unwavering ability to reinvent herself. Known for her distinctive voice, dynamic stage presence, and bold fashion choices, Cher has etched an indelible mark on both the music and television landscapes. Her career highlights underscore her talent’s breadth and influence in shaping the entertainment industry.

5. Performer: Dave Matthews Band Since their inception in the early 1990s, Dave Matthews Band (DMB) has captivated audiences worldwide with their distinctive sound, combining elements of rock, jazz, and funk. With Dave Matthews’s unique vocal style and the band’s exceptional musical craftsmanship, DMB has carved a niche in the music industry that bridges generations of listeners.

6. Performer: Foreigner The band was founded by two musicians from dramatically different backgrounds; British guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones, formerly of Spooky Tooth, and American vocalist Lou Gramm. They were joined by Ian McDonald (multi-instrumentalist), Al Greenwood (keyboards), Ed Gagliardi (bass), and Dennis Elliott (drums), making Foreigner a true trans-Atlantic amalgamation that brought together the best of both worlds.

7. Performer: Peter Frampton Peter Frampton is an English-American rock musician, singer, songwriter, and guitarist who gained international fame in the mid-1970s with his live album Frampton Comes Alive!. Born on April 22, 1950, in Bromley, England, Frampton was a prominent figure in the rock music scene of the 1970s and had a significant influence on the genre with his use of the talk box guitar effect. Before his solo success, Frampton was a member of several bands, including The Herd and Humble Pie. Despite having a commercially slow start to his solo career, his live release, Frampton Comes Alive!, became a monumental success, selling millions of copies worldwide and spawning hits such as “Show Me the Way,” and “Baby, I Love Your Way.”

8. Performer: Ozzy Osborne Ozzy Osbourne, born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, is a name synonymous with heavy metal, renowned for his distinctive voice, wild persona, and a music career that has spanned over five decades. Osbourne’s legendary status in music history is built upon the foundation of his work with Black Sabbath, his highly successful solo career, and his myriad contributions to the genre’s evolution and cultural impact.

9. MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD: Dionne Warwick Dionne Warwick stands as a towering figure in the world of music, her career spanning several decades and showcasing a versatility and vocal prowess that have made her a perennial figure on the Billboard charts and a multi-Grammy Award winner. Warwick’s contributions to music are not just confined to her soulful voice and chart-topping hits; she has also etched her name into the hearts of fans worldwide with her unmistakable style and grace.

10. MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD: Jimmy Buffet Jimmy Buffett, an iconic figure in American music, has etched his name into the hearts of millions around the globe. Known for his island escapism lifestyle and music that speaks of adventure, relaxation, and living life to the fullest, Buffett has become synonymous with the tropical lifestyle many dream about. His career, influences, and the laid-back ethos he espouses offer a fascinating look into the life of a man who turned his love for the beach into a cultural phenomenon.

11. MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD: MC5 The Motor City 5, more famously known as MC5, stands as a pivotal rock band that not only provided a soundtrack to a generation in turmoil but armed it with anthems for change and resistance. Coming from Detroit—America’s automotive heartland—the MC5’s raw, unapologetic energy and politically charged performances left an indelible mark on rock music and culture.

12. MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD: Norman Whitfield In the pantheon of Motown legends, Norman Whitfield holds a place as one of the most visionary figures in the label’s storied history. A masterful songwriter and producer, Whitfield was instrumental in molding the Motown sound of the 1960s and 1970s, introducing the world to “Psychedelic Soul” — a groundbreaking fusion of soul, rock, and funk characterized by its complex arrangements, socially conscious lyrics, and unforgettable anthems. Whitfield’s ambition and musical acumen emerged early in his career, starting in Motown’s quality control department as a teenager. However, it didn’t take long for his talents to shine through, propelling him into a coveted role among the company’s esteemed roster of songwriters. By 1963, he had already penned Marvin Gaye’s “Pride & Joy,” marking the beginning of an illustrious string of hits that would define a generation.

13. MUSICAL INFLUENCE AWARD: Big Mama Thornton Willie Mae Thornton, better known as Big Mama Thornton, was a blues singer and songwriter who was the first to sing the hit track, “Hound Dog,” made famous by Elvis Presley in the ‘50s. She was born December 11, 1926, just outside of Montgomery, Ala.

14. MUSICAL INFLUENCE AWARD: Alexis Korner In the annals of music history, few names are as synonymous with the birth of British blues as Alexis Korner. Born in Paris in 1928, Korner’s diverse cultural background and early exposure to jazz and blues laid the groundwork for what would become a legendary career. His story is not just one of musical achievement, but of mentorship, innovation, and the fervent promotion of racial harmony through the universal language of music.

15. MUSICAL INFLUENCE AWARD: John Mayall John Mayall stands as a monumental figure in the world of blues and rock music. Known affectionately as the “Godfather of British blues,” his influence on the genre and the musicians who passed through his tutelage has been profound and enduring. From his early days in Cheshire, England, to his rise as a pioneering bandleader in the 1960s, Mayall’s career is a testament to his dedication, musical innovation, and mentorship.