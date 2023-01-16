All The Fab Looks From Mary J Blige’s Star-Studded Birthday Celebration

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

had a star-studded birthday celebration at Cipriani Wall Street, this weekend, bringing out all her famous friends for an epic night and even better photos!

Usher, Queen Latifah, La La Anthony, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Misa Hylton Da’Vinchi, and her Power Book II co-stars Latoya Tonodeo, and Woody McClain were all in attendance.

Mary stunned in two stunning mini-dresses that showed off her curves and chocolate skin. Mary was the center of attention wearing a show-stopping floor-length fur and custom embellished mesh dress by Matthew Reisman Collection before changing into a fuschia look.

Usher dazzled in an iridescent Tom Ford bomber, Fat Joe brought the fashions in a $17,000 Louis Vuitton fur, and Woody McClain gave us the cold shoulder in an all-white look.

Keep scrolling for all the best looks from Mary’s epic birthday party.

