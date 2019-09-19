CLOSE
Mary J. Blige
HomeEntertainment News

Mary J. Blige Announces #BadBitchFall After Saying Bye To #HotGirlSummer With Sexy Photo

Posted 19 hours ago

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ESSENCE Festival Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige is attempting to break the Internet like similar to Toni Braxton, proving to these youngins that age is simply just a number. The Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B stunted on all of us via an Instagram thirst trap that ushered in #BadBitchFall as #HotGirlSummer fades into the sunset.

SEE ALSO: Mary J. Blige Appreciation Post: Her Trend-Setting Fashion Through The Years

Of course, Blige, who will turn 49 in January, isn’t taking a shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s robust movement but instead creating a lane of her own. In the photo, the sentiment is certainly on display as Blige is rocking a leopard print, skintight one-piece showing off the entire length of her toned thighs.

SEE ALSO: Toni Braxton Posts Near-Topless Thirst Trap, R&amp;B Old Head Twitter Ready To “Let It Flow”

Adding to the look, the Queen, surrounded by fur, has her blond tresses combed out for dramatic effect. For what it’s worth, this is one of the best photos she’s ever taken and Blige has plenty on stash. Photographer Rob Rector, who has shot Wendy Willams, Nas, Lala, and others, was behind the lens for this epic shot.

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall 📸 @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

 

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mary J. Blige Announces #BadBitchFall After Saying Bye To #HotGirlSummer With Sexy Photo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close