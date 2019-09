Mary J. Blige Announces #BadBitchFall After Saying Bye To #HotGirlSummer With Sexy Photo

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Mary J. Blige is attempting to break the Internet like similar to Toni Braxton, proving to these youngins that age is simply just a number. The Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B stunted on all of us via an Instagram thirst trap that ushered in #BadBitchFall as #HotGirlSummer fades into the sunset.

Of course, Blige, who will turn 49 in January, isn’t taking a shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s robust movement but instead creating a lane of her own. In the photo, the sentiment is certainly on display as Blige is rocking a leopard print, skintight one-piece showing off the entire length of her toned thighs.

Adding to the look, the Queen, surrounded by fur, has her blond tresses combed out for dramatic effect. For what it’s worth, this is one of the best photos she’s ever taken and Blige has plenty on stash. Photographer Rob Rector, who has shot Wendy Willams, Nas, Lala, and others, was behind the lens for this epic shot.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

