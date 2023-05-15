Martha Stewart, America’s favorite homemaker and one of Snoop Dogg’s BFFs, has been selected by Sports Illustrated to grace the cover of their legendary swimsuit edition.
Keep scrolling to see pictures of Stewart for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition!
Stewart, 81, marks the oldest cover model of the swimsuit edition, which started back in 1964. She’s one of four women to highlight this year’s campaign, which, according to Sports Illustrated, will celebrate “28 incredible women”. The cover model list for 2023 also includes Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.
Stewart is not only a television icon, but she’s also a best-selling author and former model, though she hasn’t done much swimsuit modeling lately. Keep scrolling to see how she did!
To see SI’s coverage of this year’s swimsuit edition, [click here].
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
2. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
3. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
4. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
5. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
6. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
7. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
8. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
9. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
10. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
11. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
12. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
13. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
14. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
15. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Ja Morant Suspended After Appearing To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him [WATCH]
-
Da Brat and Judy Address Backlash from "Jiminy Cricket" Comment [WATCH]
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Porn Site Gives Angel Reese ‘Generous Offer’ After ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Photos Go Viral
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan “An Absolute Disaster”
-
Missy Elliott, George Michael & Willie Nelson Heads 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class