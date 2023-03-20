Mario Chalmers on Ray Allen 2013 NBA Finals Game 6 Shot: I would’ve Definitely Made It

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ray Allen’s game-tying shot in game six of the 2013 NBA finals is considered one of the most clutch shots in NBA playoff history. But apparently he is not the only one who had that clutch gene to make that big a shot. Former NBA guard Mario Chalmers says he would have knocked down that clutch three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

“I was wide open and I wanted the shot” Chalmers said. “I would’ve defintely made it. I wouldn’t even hit the rim, would’ve been all net.”

Mario Chalmers is no stranger to the big moments on the biggest stage. Chalmers collegiate career for Kansas University was highlighted with a game-winning shot over Memphis to win the NCAA national championship in 2008.

However, Ray Allen has had many of those moment throughout his NBA career. Once twitter caught wind of Chalmers comments, they were quick to let him know that he was no where near close to as clutch as on of the greatest shooters of all-time.

