Ray Allen’s game-tying shot in game six of the 2013 NBA finals is considered one of the most clutch shots in NBA playoff history. But apparently he is not the only one who had that clutch gene to make that big a shot. Former NBA guard Mario Chalmers says he would have knocked down that clutch three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
“I was wide open and I wanted the shot” Chalmers said. “I would’ve defintely made it. I wouldn’t even hit the rim, would’ve been all net.”
Mario Chalmers is no stranger to the big moments on the biggest stage. Chalmers collegiate career for Kansas University was highlighted with a game-winning shot over Memphis to win the NCAA national championship in 2008.
However, Ray Allen has had many of those moment throughout his NBA career. Once twitter caught wind of Chalmers comments, they were quick to let him know that he was no where near close to as clutch as on of the greatest shooters of all-time.
Mario Chalmers on Ray Allen 2013 NBA Finals Game 6 Shot: I would’ve Definitely Made It was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Twitter reacts to Mario Chalmers
2. Twitter reacts to Mario Chalmers
3. Twitter reacts to Mario Chalmers
4. Twitter reacts to Mario Chalmers
5. Twitter reacts to Mario Chalmers
6. Twitter reacts to Mario Chalmers
7. Twitter reacts to Mario Chalmers
8. Twitter reacts to Mario Chalmers
-
Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Reign Man: Shawn Kemp Arrested For Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
-
Tyler Perry And Byron Allen Are Reportedly Interested In Buying BET, Twitter Reacts
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars