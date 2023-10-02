Black Owned Production Company Manny Halley Productions Scores SAG Interim Agreement & California Tax Credit To Produce ‘Starstruck’

That’s a major look! Black owned production company, Manny Halley Production, scores both a SAG-AFTRA Interim agreement and a California Tax Credit to start production on the indie film, Starstruck. Read more details inside.
Today (Oct. 2), Manny Halley Production announced an amazing win for their company. The 100 percent Black owned production company has managed to secure both a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement and a California Tax Credit for their upcoming indie film, Starstruck. In a time during two historical strikes, Manny Halley Production secured both coveted entities during this uncertain landscape in Hollywood.
Starstruck follows a record label’s nationwide talent search to find a new star. Instead, the label ends up finding four very talented young men and decides to put together a new boy-band. When their song hits number one and propels them into stardom, the movie follows the trials and tribulations of the four as they navigate Hollywood, their new found fortune, and how they each handle this new found success and major life changes. The movie stars Neal McDonough, Corey Hardrict, Iyana Halley, Jordan L. Jones, and Jazlyn Martin. Jamal Hill (“Legacy”) wrote and directed the film, Manny Halley (“Legacy”/ True To The Game franchise) will executive produce and Yolanda Halley (“Legacy”) and Rodney Turner (True To The Game franchise) from Faith Media Distribution are the producers. Production on the film will start in Los Angeles in October.
Congrats are in order for the Manny Halley Production team! Look forward to seeing how the project unfolds.
Check out some of the cast and character descriptions below:
1. Cory HardrictSource:Manny Halley Production
Corey Hardrict (American Sniper/ “The Chi”) – plays “Roman Kennedy,” the youngest person to ever become a label executive at the age of 21, this man has worked for what seems like his entire life creating his own private music kingdom. His dictator ways and arrogance are setting him up for a possible takeover and chaos in the kingdom.
2. Iyana HalleySource:Manny Halley Production
Iyana Halley – (“This Is Us”/” Abbott Elementary”/Licorice Pizza) – plays “Giselle,” Ciyani’s best friend since high school and, now, manager, who has one eye for the music business and the other on Leo.
3. Jazlyn MartinSource:Manny Halley Production
Jazlyn Martin (‘Bel-Air” – plays “Ciyani Ray,” the record labels leading pop star who appears to be at the top of her long reign on. She is in need of love, but she’ll settle for attention.
4. Jordan L. JonesSource:Manny Halley Production
Jordan L. Jones (“Bel-Air”) – plays “Ronny Sykes,” the head of A&R, who is a class act, and very intelligent. Ronny Sykes has one main objective and that is for all of the label’s artists to become just as classy as he is and wants the company to be.
