Malaysia Pargo Is Taping A New ‘WE tv’ Reality Show, “Bold & Bougie,” See Who’s Joining Her

Source: Derek White / Getty

Malaysia Pargo is taping a new reality show for WE tv. The Atlanta socialite joins a fashionable cast of Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters, and Crystal Smith. Together, the women are “Bold & Bougie.”

Producer and reality TV celebrity whisperer Carlos King is responsible for the new show. He took to social media on December 6 to drop the exciting news.

“Bold & Bougie” is currently in production with a starting timeframe of early 2024. With Malaysia and other heavy hitters on the cast, we can’t wait to tune into our new gossip-filled, yet empowering and fabulous guilty pleasure.

The Atlanta-based new series will follow “a group of extraordinary and fearless women who refuse to let societal expectations or age define them.” According to a WE tv, the show aims to prove “beyond a shadow of a doubt that this ain’t 1950, women can have it all— without compromise.”

Get to know Malaysia Pargo and the “Bold & Bougie” cast.

Each woman has an interesting story leading to her current place in life. Their backgrounds are dynamic and diverse.

Two were married to R&B singers. One cast member dated an NBA star and a hip-hop influencer. One has reformed her life after spending time in jail. One is a reality show producer, while two were previously on reality shows. And two cast members own restaurants. As the show chronicles their journey to embrace their individuality and empower one another to live life to the fullest, we can’t wait to see it.

The news of “Bad & Bougie” comes amid ongoing rumors about struggles with Atlanta favorite, “The Real Housewives.” Since the Season 15 finale, several news outlets have reported fan and network dissatisfaction with the southern part of the Housewives franchise.

Household names like Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes have been suggested to rejoin the show. But, no confirmations have been made. Could this new show help fill some of the Atlanta realty show void?

Meet the “Bold & Bougie” cast.

Malaysia Pargo Is Taping A New ‘WE tv’ Reality Show, “Bold & Bougie,” See Who’s Joining Her was originally published on hellobeautiful.com