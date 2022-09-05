Make America Great Again Trends, Twitter Dunks On MAGA Supporters

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Make America Great Again was a slogan popularized by the late President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and revived in 2016 by Donald Trump during his presidential bid. The slogan, often written as MAGA , has its share of supporters that critics of that particular segment of America see as detrimental to the country’s greatness.

Make America Great Again is almost universally known as MAGA, and the slogan found itself trending on Monday (September 5) but not in a praising way. Instead, MAGA opponents used the phrase to dunk on MAGA enthusiasts while charging supporters and politicians with upending the tenets of democracy.

This is seemingly in a response to a recent speech made by President Joe Biden in which he was quoted saying, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” adding, “MAGA forces are determined to take the country backwards.”

Biden also issued a tweet over the weekend that angered members and supporters of the Republican Party

It was a fiery, pointed jab at so-called Trumpists, and it is not a secret that the former president has garnered a certain level of notoriety and sway over some Republican voters and members of the Republican Party.

Biden was naturally attacked by conservative pundits and as elections loom, many Democrats are careful not to anger voters on the fence by hopping into a political mud-slinging contest. Biden did clear up what he meant in a presser, stating that he’s only speaking to Trumpists and not all Republican voters with his recent charge.

Make America Great Again as a trending topic has largely been commandeered by critics of Trump and his supporters, with the requisite pushback expected. We have reactions from all sides listed out below.

Make America Great Again Trends, Twitter Dunks On MAGA Supporters was originally published on hiphopwired.com