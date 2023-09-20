MAGA Stooge Sen. Tim Scott Trending As His Presidential Hopes Flounder

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sen. Tim Scott has entered his name into the presidential race sweepstakes and he appears to be landing near the bottom according to some reports. The South Carolina senator saw his name trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier on Wednesday (September 20) most especially for his being against the idea of unionized workers.

A recent video of Sen. Tim Scott on the campaign trail displayed him decrying the efforts of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, evoking the union-busting ideas of President Ronald Reagan.

“I think Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were gonna strike. You strike, you’re fired. Simple concept to me,” Scott is seen saying in the clip below courtesy of The Recount

Further, political commentator Keith Boykin recently put out a video dissecting Scott’s jab at the Republican Party for dredging up negative ideas about him because he’s surging in the polls.

As Boykin noted in a two-part video last week, Scott is not a frontrunner, as Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis own the lion’s share of the interest among GOP voters. Boykin suggests that Scott is not directly living his truth and is hiding the fact from his party that he might be gay.

Sen. Tim Scott is currently taking a lot of shots on X at the moment. Keep scrolling to see some of those comments below.

