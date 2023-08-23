MAGA Stooge Kid Rock Clowned For Drinking Bud Light

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Rock might not have any hit records that the general public cares about, but he’s since rebranded as an All-American tough guy who likes to shoot beer cans and all that jazz. The former struggle rapper and faux rock lord was spotted drinking a can of supposedly too-woke Bud Light and folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, are cooking him.

As reported by TMZ, Kid Rock was seen crushing a cold can of Bud Light in Nashville, Tenn. while taking in a Colt Ford show at Skydeck. While the Michigan native famously sued some of his high-powered to shoot up a case of Bud Light in protest over them working with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, it came as a shock to some that Rock would dare to be seen in public gripping a can of “Woke Suds.”

While it isn’t known why the King of Fedoras has decided to walk back his performative Bud Light ban, he does look funny in the light to several folks on X, formerly known as Twitter. On the platform, users are giving Rock the business for sipping on Bud Light. Given that the brand saw its sales drop after the Mulvaney partnership soured the connection between them and their core supporters, maybe Kid Rock sipping on the brew is the start of a bounce back? Who knows.

Check out the reactions from X below.

Photo: Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

