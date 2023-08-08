Ciara is having a baby!
The 37-year-old R&B singer recently took to Instagram to confirm her fourth pregnancy, third with current husband Russell Wilson. Wow, congratulations!
We are very happy for Ciara and Russell. It was a very nice revelation as well. See it below:
Here’s what an insider told PEOPLE below:
“‘Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,’ a source tells PEOPLE, noting she shot a music video at 9 months during her last pregnancy with son Win, 3.
They added, ‘It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.’
‘She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch,’ the insider continues.
‘She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.’”
The clever IG reveal (seen above) reminded us of just how good Ciara looks with her kids. So, we decided to put together a handful of very nice pictures that show just how much of a supermom the singer, famous for the 2004 song “Goodies,” has already been over the past few years to 9-year-old Future Zahir, 6-year-old Sienna Princess and 3-year-old Win Harrison. Ciara was made to be a mom, and it shows!
See below to see Ciara with her current three kids, and we congratulate her once again on the fourth that’s on the way:
The post Made For Mommyhood: Ciara And Her Cute Kids appeared first on Black America Web.
Made For Mommyhood: Ciara And Her Cute Kids was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Ciara Visits The White House To Promote Vaccinations For KidsSource:Getty
2. Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara Wilson, wife of Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos, and Sienna Princess Wilson look on from the field before the game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas RaidersSource:Getty
3. Singer Ciara watches with her son Win Harrison WilsonSource:Getty
4. Future Zahir Wilburn, Russell Wilson and Ciara smile after Ciara was slimed at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019Source:Getty
5. Ciara and Future Zahir Wilburn attend the 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty
6. Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty
7. Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn attend the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports AwardsSource:Getty
8. Singer Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn attend 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports AwardsSource:Getty
9. Pop singer Ciara plays football with her son after the NFC team practice in preparation for the 2020 Pro BowlSource:Getty
10. Family of Quarterback Russell Wilson and Singer CiaraSource:Getty
