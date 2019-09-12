Kobe Bryant during his playing days was relentless, a stone-cold killer on the court who put fear in his opponents on a nightly basis. So it should come as no surprise he keeps the same energy, even when it comes to coaching his daughter’s 7th-grade basketball team.

SEE ALSO: Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Show First Photo Of 4th Daughter, Capri

Despite being retired, Kobe is finding other ways to keep the mamba mentality going by channeling it through youth sports. Over the weekend his youth squad lost, and he posted a picture of the girls holding their 4th place trophies, and they did not look too happy about it. But that’s not where all the Twitter commotion is stemming from, it was the caption where he called out one of the girls he for skipping the game for a dance recital.

“Here’s our fourth place “winners” picture lol six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day. The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time. From the original 7 we have added a player TWO years YOUNGER (6th grade now), a player who’s team in our area folded and a player who’s family moved here from Tennessee. The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues #Mambas”

He has since updated the caption due to the all of the “outrage” as you can see above. Bryant even took to Twitter to defend himself but, it was too late. Folks couldn’t believe the Black Mamba went that far and are turned the post into jokes and memes. Hit the gallery below to see all of them.

SEE ALSO: Kobe Bryant Boasts He Would Have Had “F***ing 12 Rings” If Shaq Wasn’t So Lazy [VIDEO]

Mad Mamba: Kobe Bryant Clowned For Calling Out Player Who Skipped Game For Dance Recital was originally published on hiphopwired.com