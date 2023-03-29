Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Social media began to swirl with the news that the influencer had ended her relationship with Snowfall actor Damson Idris.

So Harvey took to Instagram to make sure everyone knows the couple is still going strong by posting to her Instagram story a photo of a smiling Idris in the driver’s seat of his car, according to Yahoo.

She doubled down on proving they’re still together by writing over the photo, “My fine ass Uber driver.”

Idris also responded to the rumored split with a statement via his publicist saying the news is “completely false.”

“Damson and Lori are still going strong and very much together as a couple,” Idris’ publicist told Newsweek.

The actor spoke about his relationship while gracing the cover of Complex’s March 2023 digital cover, without saying much, but his constant smile said a lot.

“With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great, and I’m just moving forward,” he told Complex’s Speedy Morman.

The couple went public back in January when Idris posted a photo of Harvey smiling with her eyes closed while wrapped in Idris’ arms as he wished her a happy birthday.

Lori Harvey has been linked to some high-profile men in the past, most publicly Michael B. Jordan, and is known for short stints before moving on to other notable men in Hollywood.

See how Twitter reacted to the rumor of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris calling it quits below.

Lori Harvey Shuts Down Damson Idris Breakup Rumors, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com