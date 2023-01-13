Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official & Adds Damson Idris To Her Collection, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The model has gone Instagram official with actor Damson Idris, but of course, he’s the one that posted the boo’d up pictures.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Idris took to his Instgram Stories to post two photos. One was a picture of Harvey holding two giant stacks of cash to her ears with a caption that read “The Plug.” However, it was the second post that sent the internet ablaze as it was Harvey smiling with her eyes closed and she’s wrapped in Idris’ arms. The accompanying caption read “Happy Birthday Nunu” and a heart emoji.

Lori Harvey has been linked to some high profile men in the past, most publicly Michael B. Jordan. The two dated for over a year and gave little reason for the breakup, but Harvey did recently hint at red flags she’s experienced in previous relationships during an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor.

“If you’re too close to your exes, that’s a red flag. I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s gonna compromise my peace and happiness, so I think just taking control, making sure you maintain your power, don’t give your power away to anybody… is the key to truly being happy in or out of a relationship.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to the alleged new couple (with plenty of Michael B. Jordan jokes) below:

Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official & Adds Damson Idris To Her Collection, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com