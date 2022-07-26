Live Like A Don & Rent “The Godfather” Mansion On Airbnb

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Godfather . So to honor the semicentennial of that landmark film, Airbnb is making an offer that cannot be refused. Curious guests and film buffs alike will soon have the opportunity to rent out the original mansion used in the movie for the whole month of August.

According to the description, the Staten Island residence has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The host, Joe, is eager to open up his abode to a lucky group of five people and give them a personal walkthrough.

“Built in 1930, our charming but expansive 6,248-square-foot home has undergone renovations and is completely modernized,” it reads, “while still being recognizable from the exterior for its appearance in The Godfather 1972 film.”

In the past, Airbnb has partnered with other famous celebs and popular entertainment franchises on similar ventures. As a result, renters have been able to stay at spots like the legendary Atlanta music studio The Dungeon, where acts like Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded a variety of their hits, as well as the very memorable mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

However, unless you want an unhappy visit from The Don, try not to have any loud parties or massive gatherings at Corleone castle. “This is our family home, so please read through the house rules carefully before you request to book,” Joe warns. “We’re located in a quiet neighborhood, so please, no outside or additional guests at any time.”

Booking starts in Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. ET, and expect applicants to move fast especially with a rate of just $50 a night. Check out the official Airbnb listing for The Godfather mansion, located at 110 Longfellow Avenue in Staten Island, by clicking here and get a better look at the crib below.

