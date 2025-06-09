Lil Wayne Ends Seven-Year Drought With “Tha Carter VI” [HHW Album Review]

Lil Wayne Ends Drought With "Tha Carter VI" [Album Review]
Weezy F. Baby and the F is for finallyAfter a seven-year drought, Lil Wayne drops a new installment in his iconic “Carter” series with Tha Carter VI. This classic series has long been a staple in Hip-Hop culture, highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. Tha Carter I marked Wayne’s arrival on the national scene with songs like “Go DJ.” By Carter II, he had begun maturing into his own sound, striking a balance between lyrical prowess and radio-friendly hits like “Fireman” and “Hustler Musik,” the kind of tracks that made listeners want to hustle harder. Then came Tha Carter III, the era when the New Orleans rapper became a bona fide superstar, selling over one million copies in a single week. Yes, you read that right, in one week. Now we fast forward to Tha Carter VI. Surprisingly, the usual suspects, Drake and Nicki Minaj, are absent. Instead, Wayne brings in an eclectic mix of artists, including BigXthaPlug, country artist Jelly Roll, his ATL patna’ 2 Chainz, and a few others. To be honest, the feature list is underwhelming. Where’s Drake? T-Pain? Even Rick Ross, though that omission might be due to Ross’s loyalty to Drake. The album kicks off with “King Carter,” featuring a woman speaking about Wayne’s legacy and declaring that his impact “will never die.” There are no bars, just a mood-setting intro, let the beat build (pun intended). “Welcome to Tha Carter” opens with that iconic lighter flick, and Wayne delivers witty bars like “Smoking on a pure-L, no sanitizer.” Classic Wayne, sharp, funny, and effortlessly smooth. “Bells” features a super unorthodox flow, but it doesn’t quite land. A for effort, but it’s a skip. On “Hip-Hop,” BigXthaPlug and Weezy unexpectedly vibe well together. If you’re a fan of raspy-voiced Wayne, this track is for you. “Sharks” sounds like a failed attempt to break into Country radio. A T-Pain feature would’ve elevated it, Jelly Roll just doesn’t click here. “Banned from NO” brings the punchlines and double entendres we love from Wayne, a strong return to form. “The Days” needed someone like Bruno Mars on the hook. The chorus is weak, though Wayne keeps it afloat. “Cotton Candy” is rapid-fire from start to finish. Wayne doesn’t let up, and 2 Chainz seals the deal. “Flex Up” is a gym playlist must-add — high energy and nonstop bars. “Island Holiday,” however, misses the mark. It sounds like a Maroon 5 leftover. Hearing Wayne say “demon time” is… unsettling.
Check out the full rating breakdown of each song from Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI below.
1. King Carter (Intro, no rating)
2. Welcome To Tha Carter – 6/10
3. Bells – 4/10
4. Hip-Hop – 7.5/10
5. Sharks – 4/10
6. Banned From NO – 8/10
7. The Days – 5.5/10
8. Cotton Candy – 9/10
9. Flex Up – 7.5/10
10. Island Holiday – 5/10
11. Loki’s Theme – 5/10
12. If I Played A Guitar – 3/10
13. Peanuts 2 N Elephant – 3.5/10
14. Rari – 3.5/10
15. Maria – 4/10
16. Bein Myself – 5/10
17. Mula Komin In – 4/10
18. Alone In The Studio With My Gun – 3.5/10
19. Written History – 5.5/10
20. Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" OVerall Rating: 5.8/10
