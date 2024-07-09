Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather

A man is accusing rapper Lil Durk’s son of shooting him at the request of the son’s mother. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the wild incident.reports that Joshua Pippens initially brought the wild story to social media. Pippen says he’s the stepfather of Jerome Harris Jr, Durk’s son. Pippens also says he has a daughter with Travonna Collier, Harris Jr’s mother. She’s also the baby mother of Lil Durk.

