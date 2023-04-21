Entertainment News

LiAngelo Ball, Miss Nikki Baby Expecting First Child Together

Published on April 21, 2023

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris aka Miss Nikki Baby are pregnant!

The couple announced the news on social media, sharing a post of their maternity shoot.

This news may come as a surprise to some. While most didn’t even know the 32-year-old former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star and 24-year-old professional basketball player were dating, the two are expecting their first child together.

 

Nikki told PEOPLE, “We’re both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened.”

Gelo is the older brother to Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Gelo currently plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League.

“When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything,” he expressed to PEOPLE. “When I told my brothers [NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball] they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed.”

