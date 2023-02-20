Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Earlier this month, in honor of Black History Month, we presented our favorite Lesser Known Black History Facts Everyone Should Know! We hope you enjoyed it, and more than that, we hope you’re ready for more!

Every time February rolls around we get to hear about all of the great and fantastic inventions and ideas that Black people have contributed throughout this country’s history. While undoubtedly extremely important, over time, that typical list has grown mundane. So, we’ve decided to spike things up a bit!

In our first iteration of this list, we shared that Lisa Gelobter, a Black woman, laid the groundwork for the first GIFs, and that dry cleaning was invented by Thomas L. Jennings, a Black man. There are so many essential things that we know and use today that perhaps wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for people of color.

Now, that’s not to say that we shouldn’t acknowledge and champion those more talked about creations. Not at all. It just means that we as a people have a whole lot to talk about, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do today.

So, without further ado, here are Lesser Known Black History Facts Everyone Should Know, Part Two!

