Johnson made a name for himself as “The Big Unit” in the MLB for more than two decades. While playing professional baseball, he won the Cy Young Award five times, became a 10-time all-star, and even has the second most strikeouts of all time behind Nolan Ryan.

But now, more than a decade after retiring, Johnson’s been able to tackle another one of his long-time passions he discovered in college; photography.

Standing at 6’10”, he was the tallest player in MLB history, and now he uses that height to his advantage as an NFL photographer.

Business Insider staffer Sophie Kleeman recently discovered Johnson’s second career, and Twitter was shocked.

He’s even got his own website where he shows off all the photos he’s captured everywhere, from concerts, traveling, and wildlife.

“My career as a Major League baseball pitcher has been well documented, but what is not as well known is my passion for photography, which began when I studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California from 1983-85,” reads his site’s bio. “Baseball became my occupation for two decades but my love of photography never left. Following my 2010 retirement, I was able to focus my attention back to this passion.”

Johnson clearly has a sense of humor because his business’ logo is a dead bird, a reference to when he pelted the feathers off a bird with one of his fastballs in 2001.

See how Twitter’s reacting to rediscovering Johnson’s love of photography and his hilarious logo.

Legendary MLB Pitcher Randy Johnson’s New Job Is Shocking Twitter was originally published on cassiuslife.com