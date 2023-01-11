LeBron James Traded To The Golden State Warriors? One NBA Exec Thinks It Could Happen & Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Golden State Warriors nabbed their fourth NBA championship in seven years and haven’t been able to be as consistent this go-round, and are below .500 on the season.

Another team that hasn’t lived up to expectations is the Los Angeles Lakers, who are only hovering around 20 wins this season. And supposedly, the star of the show isn’t too happy and has a simple solution: a trade. That’s right, LeBron James may want out of the iconic purple and gold uniform. So, according to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the King could find himself on the Warriors thanks to a potential swap.

Deveney says he got the news from an anonymous executive detailing that Jordan Poole would be involved in the swap.

“If there is a bidding war going on at some point, the Warriors are in a great position because they can give you the young guys – [James] Wiseman or [Jonathan] Kuminga or [Moses] Moody, or [Pat] Baldwin, whoever the Lakers want,” explained the exec. “But you have to add either Poole or [Andrew] Wiggins, anthat’s’s not easy. But if they want to win now, you can give up Poole if you are getting back LeBron, right? If they keep Draymond [Green] and come back with Steph [Curry], Klay Thompson, Draymond, and LeBron, that would be a fun, fun team to watch.”

James has loved his time playing for the Lakers, but under his reign, the team has seen one championship in 2020 while in the bubble and has had dismal records every other year.

Twitter got wind of possible trade and James possibly teaming up with Steph Curry and are hyped. See how social media is reacting below.

LeBron James Traded To The Golden State Warriors? One NBA Exec Thinks It Could Happen & Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com