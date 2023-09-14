LaVar Ball Debuts Big Baller Brand’s New Yeezy-Like Shoe, Internet Shows Him No Mercy

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Ball patriarch is back with some new Big Baller goods to satify fans of the basketball-obsessed family. The comeback is upon us as Ball showed off a slip-on sneaker similar to the Yeezy Foam Runner, a type of shoe popularized by Crocs.

The only difference is that atop the shoe appears to be a plastic grill that could work to ventilate your feet from overheating and moisture.

In the video, Ball also shows off a new tee that’s black and features the tongue-in-cheek, double entendre phrase “Greatness Takes Balls” with the BBB logo below it and includes shimmering gold lettering.

“Yeah, you saw ’em, it’s triple Bs, you know our flavor is getting tight. You gotta get this shirt ‘Greatness Takes Balls,’ look how clean it is. Now if you’re into fashion, get this black and gold,” he says while showing off the tee.

“These right here, coming soon so you gotta get the whole ensemble. Triple B style. These are the coldest, softest shoes in the game. Trust me when I tell you,” said LaVar in the video with his new BBB shoe silhouette. “Get your big baller gear up, this is what you need.”

The BBB CEO didn’t give up any other information like release dates, prices, or colorways but did allude to the shoes coming out soon.

On another post on the Big Baller Brand Instagram –which boasts almost 34,000 likes– LaVar is seen in a similar fit, just done up in a different colorway.

This time, Ball is stunting in a Rolls Royce driver’s seat rocking the Greatness Takes Balls tee in white and red with the matching Yeezy-like shoes. Instead of the shiny grill scene on the black pair, this one features the BBB logo with similar breathability slits.

According to the Big Baller Brand site, the tee will run you $60. While the slip-ons aren’t available to order yet, other options include a pair Stan Smith-like sneakers that’ll run you $695 and several colorways of the Z02’s that cost $179.

See how social media feels about the potential new offering below.

LaVar Ball Debuts Big Baller Brand’s New Yeezy-Like Shoe, Internet Shows Him No Mercy was originally published on cassiuslife.com