Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The elder Ball is now getting into the exercise gear game with a set of three bars to use for different workouts.

He uses his middle son, LiAngelo, to demonstrate the workouts you can do on the bars, which include pull-ups, dips and push-ups. The three-in-one purchase looks to be a quick fix for anyone looking to get into workout out… except for one thing. Ball’s workout bars will run you $1,850.

“You got guys who can bench press 400 pounds, 300 pounds, but they can’t do two pull-ups. This is the real deal right here. You gotta get this set up for $1,850,” he says while showcasing the three bars in his sprawling backyard as Gelo pumps out a few pull-ups.

Ball continues by promoting where everyone can go to cop the newest BBB offering.

“If you wanna get a jump on your strength training, this is what you’ve gotta get in your yard,” he explains. “Go to BBB fabrication, and my guy will hook these up for you for $1,850.”

The natural salesman explains that the exercise equipment will ensure that you’ll develop a great athlete, and you can start kids off using it at around 4-years-old. Usually, strength training would stunt a kid’s growth, but because they’re using their own body weight, it’s safer, which he calls isometrics. We’re pretty sure he means calisthenics, but we digress.

“Get this setup if you wanna invest in your kid and make them stronger than the rest,” Ball touts.

Don’t be too surprised at the price point of the products of Ball’s new venture because it’s the norm for the BBB brand. The site currently advertises a pair of clean sneakers outfitted with premium Italian leather and memory foam insoles that will run you $695. And if the slides are more your style, you’ll have to cough up a cool $220.

See how social media is reacting to LaVar’s latest business below.

LaVar Ball Advertises Big Baller Brand’s $1,850 Workout Equipment, Social Media Gives Him Major Side Eye was originally published on cassiuslife.com