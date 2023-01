Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lauren London doesn’t make appearances often, but when she does, sis steps out! The beloved actress hit the black carpet of Netflix’s You People premiere looking pretty in pink. London, who stars in the comedy alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill, served in a pink velvet mini dress by Alex Perry and Femme La strappy sandals.

London’s co-star Nia Long also looked stunning and radiant serving fresh face in a white strapless gown. In a viral video, Long can be seen sharing a carpet moment with Yung Miami who looked fab in a black off-the-shoulder look.

The melanin overfloweth and the ladies were glowing, keep scrolling to see all the looks from the star-studded party. Catch You People on Netflix on January 27.

