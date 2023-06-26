Latto Thanks Her Man at The BET Awards, Twitter Points at 21 Savage

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Big Latto is in the headlines this morning as she won this yearsnominee for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist . Clayco’s finest was going up against some heavy hitters like, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Cardi B, & Glorilla.

Once the news was announced, in Latto fashion she kept us entertained. Coming up on stage with one heel on see-sawing to the microphone. During the Atlanta rising star’s thank you speech she shouts out her man, “Thank you to my man” and instantly gets googly eyed.

Dating rumors have been swirling for a long time now on a private relationship between Latto & rapper, 21 Savage.

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

Recently both artists touched the Birthday Bash ATL stage together which ignited the rumors even more.

We want the hard launch girl!! Check out some of the funniest reactions to Latto’s thank you speech below!

