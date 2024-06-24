Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

It was a night of surprises at the State Farm Arena as ATL’s finest reunited on stage. During Latto’s set at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, Usher unexpectedly appeared, delivering a memorable performance that had the crowd buzzing.

[RELATED: ‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend]

Big Latto performed hits like “Put it on da Floor” and “Sunday Service,” she has earned respect around the hip-hop game for her confident lyricism, amazing beats, and unapologetic style. Her journey to headlining Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was far from easy. From performing at the Birthday Bash Block party as a kid, to opening up Birthday Bash, to coming out as 21 Savage’s surprise guest, to now headlining the WHOLE SHOW! Check out the full recap below.

Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

2. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

3. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

4. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

5. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

6. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

7. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

8. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

9. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

10. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

11. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

12. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

13. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

14. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

15. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

16. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

17. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

18. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

19. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

20. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

21. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

22. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

23. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

24. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

25. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

26. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

27. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

28. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

Trending
7 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

5 items
News

5 Ways Michael Jackson Influenced The World Outside Of Music

News

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

News

Diddy Scrubs His Entire Instagram Page Of All His Posts

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays shares a laugh while on the field before the start of the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday, April 20, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times) 52 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close