Lady B Way: Philly Radio And Hip Hop Legend, Lady B Gets Street Named After Her! [Videos]

The Legendary Lady B, Hip Hop & Radio Icon, Gets Highest Honor From The City of Philadelphia with a street renamed after she grew up on! Welcome To Lady B Way!

On the same block that both Lady B and Lee Daniels grew up on, Philly renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue to “Lady B Way on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Lady B is an iconic beacon of hope who paved the way for many in the Hip Hop, Rap, and Radio industry. As a black woman, Lady B, is truly phenomenal. Will Smith, Jazzy Jeff, Soulsonic Force, Soulsonic Force all attribute Lady B as a major positive force and influence in the Hip Hop community.

Lady B became one of the first women to release a rap record and one of the first DJs to put the genre on the radio.

As MiMi Brown said in her speech, “where the radio stations would turn you down if you ever thought about playing a rap record, and here is Lady B on the threshold of the brand new thang…..lay on a beach baby and celebrate who you are because you deserve it”

From receiving the Philly Urban Legend Award, the Role Model of Excellence Award presented by The World Renowned Entertainment, to receiving two Lifetime Achievement Awards, Lady B continues to serve and touch her community using her voice.

We are honored at Classix Philly 107.9 to work with such a legend. She brings life, excitement and soul to the air waves of Philadelphia.

This touching ceremony hit the hearts of every family, friends, co-worker, supporter and B- Nation member who was there to celebrate this accomplishments, success and love of Philly’s own trailblazer for over 40 years.

“You’re always there to support me, always there to brag about that we’re from the same hood,” Lady B told the crowd.

“I grew up on this block. I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing,” she said while standing in front of her childhood home.

“It’s not that she’s just pulling up that folding chair to the table, she’s creating the table, creating the culture, shifting the culture for music,” said State Representative Morgan Cephas, who represents the 192nd District and is Lady B’s niece.

One thing all speakers shared with the crowd is how giving and loving Lady B is. Everyone had a story about how she took them in as her own, loved them as if they were their own family, and opened up her home as it it was their own home, fed, clothed, and loved them unconditionally.

As Lady B says, “give people their roses while they can still smell them”. Lady B, we hope you are showered in every fragrance of a rose possible.

As your father Mr. Joe said, “this is not give, this is well deserved!”

Check out the beautiful moments and speeches of Lady B’s street renaming ceremony below!

