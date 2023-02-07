Kyrie Irving Is Officially Member Of Dallas Mavericks, Hoops Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kyrie Irving is unquestionably one of the greatest basketball players currently starring in the NBA today, and certainly one of its most enigmatic. Now that Irving is an official member of the Dallas Mavericks team, basketball fans on Twitter have plenty to say.

Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of this coming Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and whispers around the league assumed that he’d be heading to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James. However, Dallas won the Kyrie sweepstakes, sending solid players like Spencer Dinwiddie back to Brooklyn along with Dorian Finney-Smith, the 2027 second-round pick, the 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), and a 2029 second round-pick.

In return, the Mavs received Irving, now 30 but still in his prime, and reserve big man, Markieff Morris.

Dallas, at least according to their social media, seems to be all in with Irving despite the media fervor that will surely follow him for the duration of his playing days. The eight-time NBA All-Star guard is averaging just over 27 points for the season along with five rebounds and five assists. As one of the league’s top clutch players, Irving is expected to boost the standings of the Mavericks with Luka Doncic leading the way.

That said, both men are top scorers and are used to having the ball in their hands so it’s up to head coach Jason Kidd to work out the fine details. Irving showed class by leaving a farewell message for the Nets and their fans via Twitter, writing, “Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court. I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.”

Check out the reactions to Kyrie Irving becoming a member of the Dallas Mavericks below.

