Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts

Kyrie Irving is trending once again, and it has nothing to do with getting buckets. Instead, it’s his thoughts about the N-word that is sparking conversation.
The crafty Brooklyn Nets guard became the subject of social media chatter Saturday after both he and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schröder earned their first NBA ejections. In the clip, both players get in each other faces after following Schröder complaining to the ref that he was not getting calls with Irving taking offense.
The chirping eventually led to the two players getting in each other’s faces and exchanging words leading to the ref breaking them up. Words continued to be exchanged, eventually leading to both players being tossed from the game.
Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schröder both got ejected for the first time in their careers 😳
(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/Hewkgofalm
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 11, 2021
Further analysis revealed the real reason behind Irving taking things so far. He wasn’t here for Schröder calling him the N-word. You can clearly see the Lakers guard saying “God damn n-gga” as Irving got in his face in the clip. The enlightened baller took offense replying, “Don’t call me nigga bro.” Followed by, “You don’t know me like that. Watch your mouth.”
Kyrie got into it with Dennis Schroeder if he said the n-word to him 👀 pic.twitter.com/2sKE7DCL88
— FootBasket.com (@Foot_Basket) April 11, 2021
Irving would confirm his beef with the N-word in a tweet on Sunday, saying, “The N-word is a derogatory racial slur! It will never be… -a term of endearment -reclaimed -flipped NEVER FORGET ITS FOUL AND TRUE HISTORY! Throw that N-word out the window, right alongside all of those other racist words used to describe my people. We are not slaves or N’s.”
The N-word is a derogatory racial slur!
It will never be…
-a term of endearment
-reclaimed
-flipped
NEVER FORGET ITS FOUL AND TRUE HISTORY!
Throw that N-word out the window, right alongside all of those other racist words used to describe my people.
We are not slaves or N’s
— K.A.I A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 11, 2021
Irving’s new stance on the slur that has been turned into a term of endearment among Black folks and the Hip-Hop community has sparked a conversation with some saying negro please while others have no issue with what the pro-hooper is saying.
You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: Elsa / Getty
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Kyrie has every right to feel however he wants about the word. BUT this conversation about Kyrie Irving and the n-word should not turn into a conversation between non-black people about whether or not black people can or should say it.— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 11, 2021
2.
Kyrie Irving gets so much unnecessary hate. He gets hate for practicing his culture, gets hate for speaking his mind, and gets hate for telling ppl not to call him the N-Word.— 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙚 𝙆𝘿 ➆ (@HoodieKD7) April 11, 2021
Kyrie Haters are pieces of shit.
3.
I stand with @KyrieIrving 100% on the N-word. Stand your ground, bruh! Zero Tolerance. https://t.co/Agajzl6wPO— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 12, 2021
4.
*Black folks searching for f*cks to give about Kyrie Irving’s opinion on the n-word.* pic.twitter.com/CC4n9LoPUn— Kelechi (@heykelechi) April 11, 2021
5.
1. I agree with Kyrie Irving 100%— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) April 11, 2021
2. Black People are the only individuals fully entitled for a valid & inclusive reasonable debate over N-Word usage and Black openness of that debate towards those who are not Black is nonnegotiable and allowed by unilateral Black consent only https://t.co/bry7ogvCGC
6.
Kyrie Irving is entitled to his opinion. Some Black people want to say it and others don’t. It is what it is. 🤷🏽♀️ I personally was never big on the n-word myself, but have found myself saying it more than I ever have these past couple years for whatever reason. 🤷🏽♀️— Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) April 12, 2021
7.
Kyrie Irving after Dennis called him the N-word. pic.twitter.com/0qf2jD8PyP— 🎯🧁🐍DreamS_Sports🏀🏈⚾️ (@Dream_Sportsfan) April 11, 2021
8.
April 11, 2021
9.
This nigga preaching!! pic.twitter.com/ewqCTjoCZb— ✨💜mustache nai💜✨ (@Adwoa_Naii) April 11, 2021
10.
Dennis Schroeder when he called Kyrie Irving a Nigga pic.twitter.com/IPGKgq5Ra2— Sp0rt 🍣🇺🇸 (@VladivostokPapi) April 11, 2021
