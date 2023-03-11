Kyrie Irving Asks If He’s The Real “Cancer In The Locker Room,” Talks Child Labor, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

about his character as a teammate. The Dallas Mavericks’ new acquisition also asked how can he be free when children in Africa are still slaving away for Big Tech

“’What’s Ky gonna do this summer? Does Ky like Dallas? What happened in Brooklyn?” the 8x NBA All-Star asked rhetorically and mockingly. “What happened in Boston? What happened in Cleveland? Why did you leave LeBron?… Why did you leave all of these people?”

“You would think I’m the cancer in the locker room, as if basketball is an individual sport that one person is supposed to take blame for,” Irving expressed to his Twitch followers. “It’s 15 guys on the team, and I’m the one cancer in the room? That’s what it’s portrayed as, that’s what you guys get that’s what they have fun doing. That’s why these older, bitter gentlemen and women keep my name in their mouths every day.”

But the quirky point guard then dipped into his social justice bag and dragged Twitter CEO Elon Musk into the mix. “How am I free if I know my people in Africa aren’t free?” Irving opined. “How am I free if I know my indigenous people aren’t free in Australia? How am I free if I know kids are still working in the cobalt mines in the Congo, making Teslas?”

The rant came one day after the Mavericks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy. Irving had a hostile interaction with a fan at Smoothie King Center, too, when a Pels fan brought up the baller’s Anti-Semitism fiasco.

The Mavs are 5-6 since Irving joined them, and the NBA superstar has barely finished his first month in Dallas. Fans are wondering if he can stay quiet long enough to help Luka Doncic and the squad make it to the Finals this year. But let’s see how Twitter feels about Kyrie’s latest online show.

Kyrie Irving Asks If He’s The Real “Cancer In The Locker Room,” Talks Child Labor, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com