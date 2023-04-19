Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

This time the culprit is the youngest of the uber-famous sisters, Kylie Jenner, for her comments as she covered the spring/summer 2023 issue of HommeGirls.

In the interview, she talked about everything beauty, like her makeup line and advice she’d give her daughter, who she shares with Travis Scott.

She advised that she’d tell Stormi to be confident, which lead to the interviewer Nicolaia Rips asking Jenner about an insecurity she’s had with her lips and how she used it to dominate a business market.

Jenner used the opportunity to clarify that she hasn’t had much work done to her face.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone,” she said. “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

These comments were backed up by similar words she shared with Paper Magazine in 2019, explaining that she credits a lot of her look to something way less permanent and attainable than surgery: quality hair and makeup.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she said a few years ago. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”

Twitter doesn’t quite agree with Jenner saying she hasn’t done much to her face and didn’t hesitate to let her know.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the news below.

Kylie Jenner Talks Misconception She’s Had “So Much Surgery” On Her Face, Twitter Calls Cap was originally published on cassiuslife.com