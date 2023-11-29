Standing On Business: X Users Make Jokes Out of Altercation Between King Harris, T.I. and Tiny At Atlanta Falcons Game

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It was almost a family tussle between T.I., Tiny, and their son, King Harris , at Sunday’s Atlanta Falcons home game.

What was supposed to be a memorable moment for rapper T.I. turned into a messy viral moment. The Harris family joined their patriarch, T.I., along with other ATL Hip-Hop stars to celebrate Hip Hop 50 at the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The day began as a proud moment for the T.I., who led the Falcons out onto the field with King and Tiny sharing posts on their Instagram Stories of them on the field.

That quickly got put on the back burner when a video of a dispute between the 19-year-old and his parents found its way onto the internet.

King Harris Stands On Business

According to Complex, the cause of the argument remains unclear, but in the video, King can be seen yelling at presumably his folks, “You cappin’, n***a … I know you though.”

Tiny then gets in her son’s face and shoves him, yelling at him to “shut up,” King then responds, “What’s wrong with y’all? Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?”

T.I. can be heard in the background telling his son, “You are embarrassing yourself and your family.”

The camera view shifts, and it appears T.I. confronts his son with King shouting, “Get off me n****.”

In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories posts, King doubled down on his behavior, saying, “I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A FUCK WHO U ARE … IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT.”

As to be expected, social media decided to use the opportunity to drop jokes and claim that King’s outburst with his parents was a cry for help.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

