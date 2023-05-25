Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Started Rumors She Slept With Drake, Twitter More Concerned With Her Sex Tape Comments

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The longstanding rumors that Kardashian cheated on Ye with Drake have been debunked by Kim herself. In fact, she says that Kanye was the one who started the rumor.

During the season premiere of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, Kim addressed her ex-husband’s erratic behavior and ongoing rap beef with superstar Drake.

“He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair our whole marriage,” she says. “He accused me of that publicly. So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage. I really can’t wrap my head around how he is a protector.”

Kim goes on to explain Kanye’s true feelings about her claim to fame; her sex tape with Ray J. Kardashian says that Ye still speaks about the video that’s now 20 years old and feels he looks down on her because of it despite thinking his behavior is more harmful to their kids’ future.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media radio shows and interviews,” she says. “But even just how he looks so down on me for, like, my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the fuck to call it — is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that and I know that is the best thing for them.”

The couple’s divorce was finalized last year after Kardashian filed for separation in 2021. Then they both agreed to end things due to “irreconcilable differences” and share joint custody of their four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Since then, West has tormented Kardashian’s last boyfriend Pete Davidson, and with Drake using The Kardashians clips in his latest song “Search & Rescue,” the beef likely isn’t going anywhere.

Twitter, however, isn’t reacting to Kardashian revealing that Ye started the Drake rumor but had a lot to say about her thinking her sex tape is less damaging to her kids than West’s self-sabotaging behavior. See the reactions below.

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Started Rumors She Slept With Drake, Twitter More Concerned With Her Sex Tape Comments was originally published on cassiuslife.com