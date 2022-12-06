Kick Game Proper? The Wins And Fails Of Celebrity Sneaker Deals

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sneakers have a sort of universal appeal that can attract just about anyone. Hip-hop heads, audiophiles, Wall Street types, writers, hustlers, valley girls and project chicks alike all can live parallel lives yet still be linked together as sneakerheads.

One subculture of the sneaker community that’s become an entity in itself over time has been the burgeoning business of celebrity sneaker endorsements. Following the astronomical success of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s initial Nike shoe deal, a partnership that proved to be so successful that it birthed his own multibillion-dollar namesake label with Jordan Brand, famous faces from all walks of life have tried their luck at dedicating their souls to making soles. From basketball stars to the music industry elite, it’s not very hard to find a signature shoe by [Enter Celeb With Over A Million Instagram Followers Here].

Just recently, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky boldly stated that his G-Unit sneaker series with hip-hop mogul 50 Cent was actually the first to almost jump over the Jumpman, telling The Complex Sneakers Podcast, “I remember that back-to-school we sold on one color, like 75,000 pairs,” later going on to add, “I’m not saying by the way that G-Unit was ever close to Jordan in any way. I’m saying that one moment in time, that one colorway, I think we sold in almost as many pairs as the Jordan launch for that period.”

Overall, it makes perfect sense why a celebrity would choose to get into the sneaker business. The cross-marketing alone makes a lot of sense, not to mention a lot of cents if you get the drift. However, just because a big name endorses a pair of kicks, it’s not always guaranteed to be as successful as their initial claim to fame. We’re here to separate the greats from the lightweights.

Keep scrolling to see our wins and fails when it comes to celebrity sneaker deals. Let us know if you agree, or if you own(ed) any of these — fails too!

