Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Khloe Kardashian just does it to herself. On Wednesday, July 13, it was revealed that Kim’s sister is having another child with her serial philanderer of a baby daddy, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Considering all the heartache and drama these two always generate, Twitter is going nuclear with the slander.

First off, we’d like to congratulate the couple, because a new bundle of joy is a new bundle of joy.

TMZ first broke the news:

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the baby will be born via surrogate. We’re told the birth is imminent, within days. Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so. The timeline of the surrogate’s pregnancy seemingly indicates Khloe and Tristan made the decision to have the baby before their most recent split. As you know, Khloe and Tristan have been together, broke up, got back together and broke up again over allegations of cheating. The on again, off again couple share a 4-year-old, True. Tristan also has another son that was born last December whose mother is Maralee Nichols.

But yeah, we’re just here for the comic relief, as you can see in the comics. We hope the kid arrives (or arrived) safe and sound, though.

Khloe Kardashian Having Another Tristan Thompson Baby Via Surrogate, Twitter Flabbergasted was originally published on hiphopwired.com