Kevin Durant Gets Traded To Phoenix Suns, NBA Twitter Explodes

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The demise of the Brooklyn Nets Big 3 is upon us as Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. The chances that Kevin Durant would stay in BK after that were slim, and he’ll now be back in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns.

In the blockbuster deal, the Suns gave up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected future first-round picks in exchange for KD and T.J. Warren. Those picks will come in handy as the massive haul includes first-round draft picks (2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029) and a 2028 pick swap, according to ESPN.

Trade rumors began floating around before the 2022-23 season began when Durant requested to be moved from the team if Steve Nash remained the head coach.

He later spoke about that trade request with Bleacher Report, explaining that he wanted more comprehensive team practices to make sure everyone was performing their best come game time.

“It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball,” Durant told Bleacher Report. “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing. I don’t like shootarounds. I like practices. I need more. I want to work on more s–t. Hold me accountable. Get on my ass in film if that’s going to help you get on everybody else’s head. I want to do more closeouts. I want to work on more shell drills at practice.”

But now that the Big 3, save for Ben Simmons, has disbanded, here’s how Twitter’s reacting to the blockbuster trade.

Kevin Durant Gets Traded To Phoenix Suns, NBA Twitter Explodes was originally published on cassiuslife.com