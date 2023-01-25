CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Kenya Moore Proved She’s Aging Like Fine Wine

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

For many, she is best known for starring in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s been a prominent cast member on the show since the fifth season premiered back in 2012.

Now, more than a decade into her reality television career, she’s 52 years old, and she’s still got it like she did back in the 1990s when she started doing pageants and landed her first magazine cover in 1992. She went on the win Miss USA soon after.

Moore then competed for Miss Universe in 1993 and placed in the top six. Her career catapulted back then, and she had parts in shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Steve Harvey Show and Martin, where she became an on-screen crush for many viewers.

Being easy on the eyes and being a natural on camera led to many of her gigs, which she credits to being a model.

“I started my career as a professional model at 14. I studied dance from the age of six and attended a college preparatory high school and majored in performing arts. Once I started modeling it seemed like a natural progression into acting,” Moore told OTS Magazine in 2018. “I believe the world is my stage and I’m very comfortable in front of the camera as a result of my background.”

Now, barely two years after giving birth, Moore makes sure to still stunt on Instagram and stay bikini ready. Check out some of her sexiest Instagram moments below:

CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Kenya Moore Proved She’s Aging Like Fine Wine was originally published on cassiuslife.com