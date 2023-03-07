Kendrick Perkins & JJ Reddick Get Into Heated Debate Over “Racist” NBA MVP Voters, Twitter Picks Sides

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

In his latest fiery opinion, he took aim at Kendrick Perkins, who insinuated that NBA MVP voters are racist because only three players outside of the leading season scorers have ever won the coveted MVP trophy since the 1990s.

Those three players were Steve Nash in 2005 and 2006, Nikola Jokic in 2021 and 2022, and Dirk Nowitzki in 2007. All three of those players are white, a fact that Perkins has brought up over the last several weeks.

After name-dropping the players, Perkins continues by giving worthy comparisons, saying that the goalpost was moved for specific individuals to win.

“What do those guys have in common? I’ll let it sit there and marinate and let you think about it. Now here’s the thing when it comes down to the MVP conversations. In 2006 when Steve Nash won his second MVP and had a full roster and didn’t have the best record in the league, Kobe Bryant was averaging 31,” Perkins said. “If you look at that 2006 roster and who Kobe was playing with, they finished seventh in the west. How is he not winning? Leading the league in scoring that year.”

Reddick completely disagreed with Perkins throwing race into the mix and ignited a heated back and forth as Perkins denied he did anything wrong.

“What we’ve just witnessed is the problem with this show where we create narratives that do not exist in reality. The implication, what you are implying, that the white voters that vote on NBA are racist. That they favor white people. You just said that. Yes, you did! Yes, you did … That’s exactly what you implied, Kendrick Perkins,” Redick exclaimed.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Perkins and JJ Reddick’s debate over racial bias when voting for NBA MVPs below.

Kendrick Perkins & JJ Reddick Get Into Heated Debate Over “Racist” NBA MVP Voters, Twitter Picks Sides was originally published on cassiuslife.com