Keffe D Indicted For Murder Of Tupac Shakur, X Says “What Took So Long?”

On Friday (Sept. 29), law enforcement confirmed that a man was arrested for the 1996 shooting death of rap superstar Tupac Shakur, but didn’t immediately confirm his identity.

The Associated Press reports that Keffe D aka Duane Keith Davis has been indicted for the murder of Tupac Shakur. The death of the Hip-Hop icon is still under investigation, and in July 2023, Davis’ home was searched for evidence. Reportedly, the grand jury was convened several months ago.

The Clark County grand jury voted to indict Davis and he has been charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the killing of Shakur. He was arrested on Friday morning.

Reportedly, Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo claims that it was Davis who “ordered the death” of Shakur.

For years, decades even, Keffe D has talked of his involvement in Tupac’s death in various interviews. He also admitted in his book Compton Street Legend (2019) that he was traveling in the Cadillac involved in the drive-by shooting of Shakur in September 1996. 2Pac died about a week later from his injuries.

Social media has been wild with speculation and hot takes since news of Keffe D’s arrest broke.

This story is developing.

