Jordyn Woods is trending, which means she either posted a curvaceous flick that send her name to the top of the trending charts or Khloe Kardashian is in the headlines. This time around, it’s the latter. Tristan trash bag Thompson owned up to fathering a child outside his relationship with Khloe Kardashian following positive paternity test results — as if we needed the proof.
Naturally, #BlackTwitter recalled when Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the clan ousted Jordyn when they found out Tristan had inappropriately kissed the young model after a night partying, but forgave Tristan. Now look at em. Tristan has again showed his true colors, but Jordyn, on the other hand, is thriving in a relationship with her baller boo Karl Towns.
Townes spoils Jordyn, supports her every business endeavor and defends her righteously. This Christmas, he brought her a Porsche. She posted a photo of the fly chocolate whip on Instagram with the caption, “I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?”
And that’s just one of the many lavish gift he’s blessed the former Masked Singer contestant with because his love is priceless. On behalf of Jordyn and Karl being #couplegoals, here’s 10 times they slayed together.
Couple Goals: 10 Times Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Slayed Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. My Beach Is Better
Jordyn Woods celebrated her boo Karl’s 26h birthday with a sweet beach photo and message on social media. “Happy 26th Birthday to my rock, my bestfriend, my lover @karltowns ❤️🔥 they don’t make them like you no more!!! 🔒 I love you so much!!!” she wrote. Jordyn was beach ready in an orange crotchet dress and bouncy curls with braids.
2. Tupac Forever
Jordyn Woods wears a chocolate corset, Bottega Veneta mules and jeans while Karl looks fly in a Tupac hoodie and his signature fly kicks.
3. Bling, Bling
The pic may be blurry, but you get the picture. Jordyn and Karl come through with the bling, bling in this cozy pic outside Universal Orlando.
4. What Happens In Vegas…
Jordyn celebrated her birthday last year in grand fashion, giving us plenty of headline-grabbing looks, including this satin pink minidress and Barbie-inspired blonde wig.
5. The Dress!
Jordyn followed up that look with an Internet-breaking barely-there crystal chain dress that left just enough to the imagination. Karl traded in his kicks for a debonair suit and loafers to match Jordyn’s sophisticated fly.
6. Matching Fendi Fits
Matching couple fits hit a new level in this pic of Jordyn and Karl slaying in Fendi. Jordyn topped her look off with a crocodile Birkin and sleek tresses.
7. Date Night
Jordyn came through in this sexy cutout catsuit while Karl kept it casual in an LA fitted, jacket and Jordans.
8. Melanin Poppin’
This outfit is so good, Jordyn vowed to wear it more than once and buy it in every color. But her Judith Leiber cellphone clutch is the real standout piece in this pic!
9. Gym Slay
Jordyn and Karl even slay together in the gym. Can we get this flesh toned two-piece?
10. Simple & Cute
Jordyn’s side part bob brings to life this simple and cute look while her boo Karl gives us bearded bae in a white tee and gold chain.