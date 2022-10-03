Kanye West Shows Off ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Social Media Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kanye West, now known simply as Ye, unveiled his newest collection for his fashion brand Yeezy, in Paris, France earlier today. But that’s not what has the internet buzzing.

Kanye, while launching his ninth season of Yeezy attire, pulled up with a surprise showcase in Paris. According to reports, before the display, he gave a quick speech while wearing a shirt with the words ‘White Lives Matter’ written on the back. On the front of the shirt, there was a picture of the Pope.

Ye was also spotted with noted black republican Candace Owens, who was wearing the same shirt. Some of the models showing off the new threads also wore the as well.

Only time will tell how the world will react to Ye’s latest antics. It’s hard to watch anything he does and not think that he’s somehow just marketing something… likey season nine of Yeezy. It’s also equally difficult, for me at least, to just assume that this apparently bizarre behavior isn’t completely organic. Could he be doing this for some greater reason that many of us just can’t see at the moment?

Probably not.

How do you feel like Ye wearing a shirt with ‘White Lives Matter’ written on it? Do you think he has a good reason that we just aren’t aware of yet?

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions from social media, and don’t forget to chime in down in the comments with your own opinion.

Kanye West Shows Off ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Social Media Reacts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com