but his latest style may be too much.

West’s new go-to has been sock shoes that resemble blue hospital socks and shoulder pads under his shirts. The latest paparazzi shots even show him oddly wearing a German police t-shirt atop the humongous shoulder pads. He finished the outfit with a pair of cut-off loose-fitting black sweats for added comfort.

West’s new wife, Yeezy staffer and architect Bianca Censori was by his side, and her outfit was equally as dystopian.

Censori was rocking a pair of gray leggings, ribbed sock heels that looked like an elevated version of his footwear, and a skin-tight off-white tank top. The oddest part of the outfit was the t-shirt she had wrapped around her head, with only her eyes poking through the shirt’s neck.

It’s unsure how much of the style seen on the couple will influence his next Yeezy clothing release, but we do know that the socks may be part of it.

According to TMZ, West filed a patent for his own brand of sock shoes earlier this month.

“Ye’s Mascotte Holdings Inc. recently filed for ‘YZY SOCK SHOES.’ The documents, obtained by TMZ, were submitted May 4 — and while there’s not a whole lot of detail — there is an identification that reads, ‘Socks; socks with leather soles,’” writes TMZ.

This isn’t the first time Ye’s been linked to the stripped-down shoewear; back in 2019, he wore a sock-shoe design with an outsole suited for outdoor wear.

While this may be Ye’s vision for the future, fans aren’t feeling it. See how Twitter’s reacting below.

Kanye West Rocks Shoulder Pads and Sock Shoes, Twitter Collectively Says WTF was originally published on cassiuslife.com