Kanye West Claims His Mom Was Sacrificed, Names Jay-Z & Beyoncé In Latest Rant, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The rapper/designer recently caught up with paparazzi as he spewed his latest rant. This time, the bizarre takes include major Hollywood stars having people from their lives sacrificed. And in that idea, West even includes his mother, Donda West.

“My mama ain’t here. My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize,” Ye said while in the backseat of a truck.

He went on to explain that despite Balenciaga and adidas cutting ties with him in light of his antisemitic rhetoric, he may no longer be a billionaire, but his Forbes valuation still has him filthy rich.

“They want to monetize and traumatize. And God love me, they hit me, Gap, Adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million,” he continues.

Finally, Ye starts to namedrop several Black celebrities that unlike him, can be controlled by the alleged powers that be.

Jesus is king. God loves me… They can’t control me. They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyonce. But they can’t control me.”

West also named Minister Louis Farrakhan, even though he defended Ye and Kyrie Irving’s recent actions in a 53-minute video posted to the Nation of Islam’s website calling the charges of antisemitism false.

“You see, it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up,” he continued. “And just to Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight. I don’t take no disrespect from nobody. So, let’s get on the phone. Let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t takin’ no slights from nobody.”

See how Twitter is reacting to the latest Kanye news below.

Kanye West Claims His Mom Was Sacrificed, Names Jay-Z & Beyoncé In Latest Rant, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com