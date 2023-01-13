Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect In Private Ceremony, Twitter Shocked

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If nothing else, Kanye West will continue to pull stunts that are sure to surprise.

His latest stunt isn’t a head-scratching design, a hate-filled rant, or aimed at the Kardashians— but it involves a new wife in his life. The Chicago-born creative is married again, this time to Yeezy architect and designer Bianca Censori. The woman’s identity was revealed by TMZ, who says she’s an Australian native and has worked for Yeezy for several years.

While they’ve reportedly had the wedding ceremony, they’ve yet to file a marriage certificate to make things official legally. However, they have made things publicly official as West has been spotted wearing a wedding ring, and the two have been spotted dining together while she rocks a new blonde cut that’s in stark contrast to her usual brunette hair.

“Still, he’s treating her like wifey … Ye was wearing a wedding ring this week when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills — and we’re told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony,” writes TMZ.

West is already dropping her name in songs as last month he dropped a song called “Censori Overload,” which focuses on failed relationships and his recent issues with the media after his antisemitic remarks.

The song was originally posted on Instagram but was taken down, and his account was suspended, likely because he referenced his “I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet.

See how Twitter is reacting to the surprising news that Kanye West’s got a new wife:

Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect In Private Ceremony, Twitter Shocked was originally published on cassiuslife.com