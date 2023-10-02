Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While he’s reportedly working on an album overseas, it’s not new music getting leaked; it’s on an old rant from 2018 from a never-released documentary where he name-drops some of his fellow musicians.

On Sunday evening, two videos popped up on social media of Ye going in on Corey Gamble, claiming he’s a CIA agent and beefing with Cardi B over her lyrical content.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati. She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, ‘f-ck them and get some money,’” Ye said. “She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj, purposely that they put her there, and now she doesn’t know what to do, and she has no idea what the f-ck is going on. She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe. It ain’t no blessing from the universe.”

In the second rant video, Ye appears to be at a photo shoot and expresses his true feelings behind his 2018 campaign effort of dropping seven-track albums that yielded Ye, Nas’ NASIR, Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E., Pusha T’s DAYTONA and his collaborative album Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi.

Ye recognized the elite-level job of producing he conducted on those projects and questioned if it was worth it.

“The f-ck I’m doing giving ‘Wanna Love You’ to f-cking Teyana? What the f-ck am I doing giving that Daytona album to Pusha? What the f-ck I’m doing, bro?” That sh-t was three Dark Fantasies that I gave away. ‘Cops Shot the Kid,’ Nas rapping all god damned offbeat on it and don’t even want to shoot a video. Then shoot the video and don’t even tell me,” said West. “These motherf-ckers don’t appreciate me. These motherf-ckers are trying to use me. I’m the greatest motherf-cking artist living, and I can do everything.”

Yikes.

See how social media’s reacting to the clips below.

Kanye West Calls Out Cardi B, Pusha T, Nas & More In Leaked 2018 Rant, Social Media Shrugs was originally published on cassiuslife.com