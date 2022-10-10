Kanye Plays Porn at Meeting With Adidas!? Here Are His Wildest Moments

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kanye West surprised his fans with a brand new 30-minute documentary on YouTube titled Last Week today. The new upload gives folks a look into his extremely busy life.

In the doc, you see Ye during various business meetings for his numerous partnerships. There are also scenes of him listening to unreleased music and also playing with his children.

But all everyone is talking about today is a weird twist during one of his business meetings with Adidas.

While talking with two Adidas reps, Kanye begins playing porn on his phone. Yeah, you read that right. He even holds the phone close to one of the Adidas reps’ faces at one point, forcing the exec to have an obviously uncomfortable reaction.

Over the last twenty years, we’ve all grown to know Kanye West as a genius when it comes to music. But it’s his wild personality that often rubs some people the wrong way. Over the past two weeks, he’s gone on several tirades on social media, attacking everyone from business partners, musicians, and even his ex-wife’s family.

Keep scrolling to see Kanye’s new documentary, and for a reminder of his most talked-about moments! If we’ve missed anything be sure to remind us by commenting near the bottom of the page!

