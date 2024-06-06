Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Songs you might hear on Juneteenth!

Published on June 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

Juneteenth Banner

As we commemorate Juneteenth, a day marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, it’s essential to reflect on the rich tapestry of experiences that define the African American journey. Music has long been a powerful medium through which these experiences are expressed, celebrated, and remembered. From anthems of resilience to songs of freedom, our Juneteenth playlist captures the essence of this historic day. Heres some songs you might hear on Juneteenth! 


 

10 Songs you might hear on Juneteenth!  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson

2. “Glory” by Common and John Legend

3. “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

4. “Freedom” by Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

5. “We Shall Overcome” by Various Artists

6. “Rise Up” by Andra Day

7. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron

8. 9. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

9. “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown

Trending
Food & Drink

7 Refresher Recipes To Try This Summer

News

Pharrell Williams Launches His First Fragrance With Luis Vuitton

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Entertainment

Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women’s Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection

(Baby Got) Back To The 90's Featuring Naughty By Nature, En Vogue, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Sisqo And 2 Live Crew 46 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close